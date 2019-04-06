Win movie passes to see 'Penguins'

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'Penguins.'
Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link.
Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fifty (50) winners and a guest will download their passes, while supplies last.
Summary:
Narrated by Ed Helms (“The Office,” “The Hangover” trilogy,”The Daily Show with John Stewart”), Disneynature’s all-new feature film “Penguins” is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after.
From the filmmaking team behind “Bears” and “Chimpanzee,” Disneynature’s “Penguins” opens in theaters and in IMAX April 17.
Rated: G
Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/202195.
The Screening Info:
AMC Studio 28
Olathe, KS
Date: April 10
Time: 7 p.m.
Social media: #DisneynaturePenguins
If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.
