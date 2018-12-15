Win movie passes to see 'Mary Poppins Returns'

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'Mary Poppins Returns.'
Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link.
Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fifty (50) winners and a guest will download their passes, while supplies last.
Summary:
In Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss.
Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/489051.
The Screening Info:
Cinemark Palace at the Plaza
Kansas City, MO
Date: 12/17/2018
Time: 7 p.m.
Social media:
#MaryPoppinsReturns
Release date: Opens in theaters on Dec. 19.
Rating: PG
If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.