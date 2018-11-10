KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of Creed II.
Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening. We will have passes for 50 winners and each pass will admit a total of two people.
Summary:
Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.
Free registration is required to download/print winning passes. To register and enter, click here.
Each winning entry will admit two to the screening. For mobile phone users, go to http://www.gofobo.com/QDdWl54221.
Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
The screening info:
Cinemark Palace at the Plaza
Kansas City, MO
Date: Nov. 19
Time: 7 p.m.
Release date: Opens in theaters on Nov. 21
Rating: PG-13
If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact Gofobo customer service at www.gofobo.com/feedback. Their number is 866-372-0272 and they're open from 9 a.m. to-5 p.m. CST. The email support is support@gofobo.com.Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.