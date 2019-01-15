KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several neighborhoods are still without power Tuesday.
Many have not had power since Saturday.
One couple, Devin and Tammy Price, were tired of their cold home so they got behind the wheel.
“After an hour or so, I was like omg we don’t have any power, how long is this going to last,” said Tami Price.
After more than 48 hours, the Price family is thankful to turn the lights back on.
“I knew what I was going to do. And she’s like babe, I don’t want to stay at home,” stated Devon Price, Drives for Uber.
They had enough wood for the fire, but instead they decided the car heaters worked just fine.
“It just made sense. I’m with my wife, lets drive,” expressed Devon Price.
His wife, Tami joined him the last three nights to drive around.
“We’ve been married for four years. I like just having her around, you know,” expressed Devon Price.
“He appreciates me driving from the passenger side, he really appreciates that,” said Tami Price.
This weekend, they put in a lot of miles.
“When its bad weather, it’s what’s called a surge, that means you will get paid 1,2,3,4,5 times the average cost for the ride depending on the severity of the weather,” explained Devon Price.
And making a few extra dollars didn’t hurt.
“I made $560 in one day,” said Devon Price.
Now, with more snow in the forecast, you may get a ride from the dynamic duo.
“Unless the power goes out again, then I may definitely just ride along,” voiced Tami Price.
KCTV5 reached out to Uber, they said they don’t have specific data on the number of Uber drivers on the road in the Kansas City area. Drivers say, going out in this weather is worth it because the payout can be big.
