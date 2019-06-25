NOEL, MO (KCTV) – Tuesday, KCTV5 News is learning more about a man who rescued a woman from the water in southwest Missouri. 26-year-old Jake Farley from Wichita died while trying to save the woman during a float trip.
The people closest to Farley aren’t surprised he risked his life to help someone else, they said he was selfless.
"Without thinking, he jumped straight into it knowing that it was a dangerous situation," Thaaron Gillis, Farley’s friend, said.
Gillis was with Farley and a group of other people when what was supposed to be a fun outing on the Elk River near Noel, Missouri, took a tragic turn.
Madison Capps was swimming in the river when a current swept her away.
“I just remember going under, getting sucked in and spun around and trying to crawl back on my floatie every time I came up, and I would just feel his hand on my back,” Capps said.
Farley and Capps worked for about a half hour to get to safety.
"He fought more to try to help her than he tried to help himself. His main goal when he jumped in was to make sure that she stayed above water," Gillis said.
Finally, firefighters arrived and used a rope to help pull Capps to safety. She survived, but Farley did not make it.
“She would have died if it wasn’t for him,” Farley’s family said.
Farley and Capps had never met before last weekend, in fact, they lived more than 160 miles away from one another, one in Wichita, the other in Paola. But Capps will remember his sacrifice forever.
“I’m never going to forget that. I’m going to live my live as best as I can and hopefully make him proud,” Capps said.
“He was a hero. That was Jake,” Carla Farley, Farley’s mother, said.
Even more sad, Farley leaves behind a son. His funeral service is set for this Saturday in Wichita located at Pathway Church Westlink.
