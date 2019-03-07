Who voted 'no' on the resolution to condemn bigotry, anti-Semitism

(CNN) -- The US House of Representatives voted 407-23 to pass a resolution Thursday that broadly condemned hate and intolerance, including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim discrimination.
All 23 no votes were from Republicans.
House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming called Thursday's vote a "sham" and said the language in the resolution "did not address the issue that is front and center." The resolution followed comments by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota that critics from both parties labeled anti-Semitic, though the resolution did not reference Omar by name.
"For Democratic leadership to kowtow to their radical members and refuse to offer legislative language that criticizes Rep. Omar's statements in the strongest possible manner confirms what we already knew: that their party is controlled by far-left extremists who can't even muster the courage to stand up to blatant anti-Semitism," Cheney said.
Omar's office has not returned CNN's requests for comment and she has not commented publicly on the resolution, but the congresswoman has defended herself on Twitter against some of the criticism she has faced over her recent remarks.
"I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee," Omar tweeted earlier in the week.
Omar, as well as all other Democrats voting, voted in favor of the resolution Thursday.
Here's who voted no on the resolution:
- Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona
- Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama
- Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado
- Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina
- Rep. Michael C. Burgess of Texas
- Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
- Rep. Chris Collins of New York
- Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas
- Rep. Rick Crawford of Arizona
- Rep. Jeff Duncan of California
- Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas
- Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona
- Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri
- Rep. Pete King of New York
- Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California
- Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky
- Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi
- Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama
- Rep. Chip Roy of Texas
- Rep. Greg Steube of Florida
- Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina
- Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida
- Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York
One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Steve King of Iowa, voted "present."
CNN's Phil Mattingly and Clare Foran contributed to this report.
