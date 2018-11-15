LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) --An embroiled Leavenworth County Commissioner is getting a lot of heat after making some controversial comments.
His remarks were directed to an African American woman at a public commissioner meeting. Commissioner Louis Klemp told the woman, “I don’t want to think I’m picking on you because we’re part of the master race, OK”
Klemp is a white man that was not elected but rather appointed to his seat by the Republican committee.
Some are calling his comments “insensitive” and “racist”.
“You know you got a gap in your teeth, you’re the master race," Klemp said. “Don’t ever forget that.”
The woman who asked to not be a part of the story, was at the meeting to present on behalf of an landscape and architectural firm.
Commissioner Bob Holland said the bizarre observations had nothing to do with the agenda.
“What’s this master race,” Bob Holland said. “None of us are master race. We’re all American and we’re all human beings.”
Holland condemned Klemp last year after he made comments that some say were bigoted as the commission voted to approve county holidays.
“Not everybody does them all because you know we have Robert E Lee,” Klemp said in November 2017. “Oh, God Robert E Lee wonderful part of history.”
He also made a comment about his family history and slaves.
“I’m going to be honest with you," Klemp said, “my great-great grandfather had a slave.”
He also said, some black people didn’t like former President Abe Lincoln because he didn’t go through with the emancipation.
“I think Martin Luther did some good things,” Klemp said.
Holland demanded his resignation.
“I think he is a racist myself. I do,” Holland said. “I think he owes an apology to that woman. I think he owes and apology to the whole commission and the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.