White House requests walk-through on Capitol Hill for State of the Union address

(CNN) -- The White House asked the House of Representatives sergeant-at-arms for a walk-through -- but did not receive it -- in preparation for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address, a White House official confirmed Tuesday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has requested Trump reschedule the speech until government reopens. The White House's request indicates that it is moving forward with its preparations for the President to deliver his State of the Union address on January 29, as previously scheduled, despite Pelosi's request to change the date or deliver the speech in writing.
The request to the sergeant-at-arms was not granted Monday. As to being open to a later date, as mentioned in the email, that is not immediately clear. The sergeant-at-arms last week postponed a planned walk-through for White House officials after Pelosi's request.
In an email, the White House's director of presidential advance Bobby Peede requested on Sunday the sergeant-at-arms reschedule a walk-through for Monday, which was a federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
"Given that we have lost valuable time over the past week my team would like to re-schedule the walkthrough for this Monday, if at all possible. Our team would consist of POTUS/OVP staff advance, USSS PPD/VPD and WHMO components. We understand that the House Chamber may not be available or be in session and would be happy to meet at any time, day or night," Peede wrote in the email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.