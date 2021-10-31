White House says Americans deserve 'better information' as allies criticize WHO coronavirus report

President Joe Biden believes Americans "deserve better information" about the origin of Covid-19 and further steps from the global community according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki is shown during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) --- White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has contracted COVID-19.

Psaki is not traveling with President Joe Biden, who has been in Rome this weekend for a Group of 20 summit, and is headed to Scotland on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.

Psaki had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip just as he was set to depart for Europe after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.

