The White House is shown during departure by President Donald Trump for the congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the U.S. Capitol January 17, 2018 in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (KCTV) -- The White House was placed on lockdown after reports of suspicious package. 

The Secret Service sent out a tweet stating, "Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers are responding to an incident involving a suspicious package located on Pennsylvania Ave. Pedestrian traffic is closed along Pennsylvania Ave. between 15th and 17th streets to include Lafayette Park." 

The package along Pennsylvania Ave. was been declared safe by Secret Service.

