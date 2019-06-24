WASHINGTON (KCTV) -- The White House was placed on lockdown after reports of suspicious package.
The Secret Service sent out a tweet stating, "Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers are responding to an incident involving a suspicious package located on Pennsylvania Ave. Pedestrian traffic is closed along Pennsylvania Ave. between 15th and 17th streets to include Lafayette Park."
The package along Pennsylvania Ave. was been declared safe by Secret Service.
