WASHINGTON (KCTV) --- President Donald Trump is "doing very well" at Walter Reed Hospital, according to the president's physician Sean Conley.
Trump is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but is undergoing Remdesivir therapy.
"He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably," Conley wrote in a memorandum tweeted out by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Meanwhile, Trump tweeted around 10:30 p.m. for the first time since he was hospitalized.
He said, "“Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"
