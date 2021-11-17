KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Joe Biden’s presidency has reignited concern among some Catholic bishops about Catholic public figures who support abortion rights.
Wednesday, that culminated in a new document from US bishops, spearheaded by a local archbishop.
The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas might be considered ground zero for the condemnation of public figures who call themselves devout Catholics but support the right to abortion, which the church considers a sin. That’s because Archbishop Joseph Naumann chairs the Committee on Pro-Life Activities.
“Our responsibility to have dialogue and conversation with those who are Catholic but act in a way contrary to our faith on this basic moral teaching,” is how Naumann described the impetus behind the document the bishops approved Wednesday.
“If you were expecting a strong condemnation of President Biden, and other pro-choice, Catholic politicians, you didn't get it,” said Avila University Professor of Religious Studies Ted Whapham.
Whapham said no one expected people like Biden to be named, but the language might have been firmer under a different pontiff than Pope Francis.
“I think from Pope Francis's perspective, turning it into a political football is not in the interest of the gospel,” Whapham remarked.
The document focused many pages on the value of the Eucharist or Holy Communion, encouraging people to come back to mass in person after so much time away in virtual format.
The portion most relevant to public figures read, “Lay people who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody Church teaching.”
Whapham noted an additional piece of language that “those in a state of manifestly grave sin should not receive Communion.”
“And there are many folks who would say if you are publicly voting for or using the powers of the executive branch to expand access to abortion rights, or reproductive rights, then that is manifestly grave sin,” Whapham added. “If you’re looking to condemn a pro-choice public figure, there’s enough in there that you can use and hammer home. But when you read the document as a whole, it's not particularly remarkable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.