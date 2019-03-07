KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Groundbreaking for the new KCI single-terminal is slated later this month.
Festivities will be held at 2 p.m. March 25 at Kansas City International Airport’s Terminal A parking structure.
City officials, airline representatives, key project partners, and labor, community, and business leaders are expected to be on hand for the event.
At 39 gates, and just over one-million square feet, the new terminal is the largest infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history. The project is projected to generate up to 5,000 construction-related jobs.
On Nov. 7, 2017, Kansas City residents voted in favor of building a new single-terminal at KCI with 75-percent voting in favor for the project.
The terminal is expected to be finished in 2023.
