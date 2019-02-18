FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Jamal Weaver’s girlfriend was driving when he heard the first crash from the sleeper berth. He hopped down to chronicle what happened next.
The couple told Inside Edition the cars weren’t speeding, just sliding, one after another.
“It was the ice and no brakes will let you stop on ice. Period,” Tanika Evans, who was driving during the I-70 pileup, said.
“They weren’t speeding at all. For real, going 15, 20 miles per hour,” Weaver voiced.
“Shocking really,” Jason Roth, who is an Overland Park Lawyer, said.
Roth is a lawyer who has worked with commercial trucking for almost two decades.
“The number of people that it affected was what was shocking to me,” Roth stated.
You’ll hear truckers say the problem isn’t them, it is the drivers of passenger cars and that might be the case, but you could also argue commercial drivers have a duty that’s greater.
“A tractor trailer that weighs up to 80,000 pounds where as a passenger vehicle is two or three thousand pounds and so an out of control tractor trailer can cause a lot more harm,” Roth voiced.
That’s why the industry is subject to these additional federal regulations, which specify using “extreme caution” in adverse weather.
Roth notes that we all have access to real time weather on phone apps. But truckers also have communication systems to get information from home base without taking their eyes off the road. And it’s essential that carriers don’t let deadlines sway decisions.
We don’t know if any pressure to keep the wheels moving played any role in this wreck.
All Evans knows is that she’ll never forget it.
“I was really shaken. It’s a scary feeling, especially when you’re involved in it,” Evans said.
