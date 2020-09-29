KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tonight will be voters' first chance to watch President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off against each other on a range of issues.

With 35 days until voters cast their ballots---and major issues ranging from COVID-19 to the economy to racial inequality hanging in the air---what happens Tuesday night in Cleveland may go a long way toward informing voters of their choice.

Reporter Abigael Jaymes has the story, as a UMKC political science professor gives a guide on what voters should watch for at the debate:

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.