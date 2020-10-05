KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the Chiefs get ready to play their Week 4 game against the New England Patriots a full day after originally scheduled, the NFL, the two teams, and health officials are doing everything they can to make sure that game goes off without a hitch tonight at 6:05 at Arrowhead Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled to take place around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, but was postponed after positive tests from both sides. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus, while Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive.
So here's what the teams and the NFL did:
Both teams immediately isolated their positive players and forbid them access to team facilities. They were also told not to have any direct contact with any fellow players, team personnel or anyone else.
The NFL postponed the game, with an eye on when to re-schedule it after determining all participating players have tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times heading into the game. They set a time of Monday night to play the game, but the game could be still be postponed if any more team personnel test positive between now and game time.
The teams began multiple rounds of testing for all of their players, coaches and team personnel. So far, those have all come back negative. They will undergo another round of testing sometime Monday morning.
As for Newton and Ta'amu, they must receive multiple negative test results after going through COVID-19 and be cleared by their respective team's head physician. They must also take part in some tests.
"We do extra cardiac screening for those who have tested positive. So far we have not seen significant issues on a long-term basis," said Dr. Allen Sills, NFL chief medical officer. "It's something we need to continue to monitor. And when you talk of long-term effects, you can't assess that in the first month or two. We'll have to track it over the next six to 12 months."
