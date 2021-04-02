Rose Calvin was 39 years old when she was murdered in 1996.
She was found dead in an alley in KCK near 10th and Walker. She had ligature marks around her neck.
Her case was never solved and the family suspects there’s a good reason why- the detective.
The family says Roger Golubski preyed on Rose and other poor Black women.
“She knew him, she was seen with him. I've seen her with him, and he would come by my mother’s house sometime and pick her up and she would be in the car with him,” her brother Eric Calvin said, “at the time I didn't know why. Right now, I know that he was messing with them the type of women that he used to mess with. He used to prey on the type of people that was on drugs and on the street.”
Golubski became a detective on Rose’s murder case.
The family describes a shoddy investigation packed with misinformation. They are left to wonder what really happened. They certainly have their suspicions.
“I think he did it himself. I mean, that have crossed our family mind back years ago but now I absolutely believe. Not certain and not 100% for sure but I believe that he committed the murder himself or he knows who did commit our murder,” Eric Calvin said.
Other black women murdered
The FBI is investigating the death of Rhonda Tribue. She was beaten to death in 1998 and dumped on a rural road in KCK near Edwardsville.
There’s now a $50,000 reward for information in the case.
Rhonda’s family tells KCTV5 their understanding is the FBI is focusing on the actions of Roger Golubski.
“He’s the common denominator in all those cases. They are women. Cold cases, brutally murdered found in the same areas. So, he is a target at this point,” said daughter Jelica Tribue.
A local attorney who is investigating allegations of KCK police corruption and retired detective Roger Golubski sent us this statement:
Who is Roger Golubski?
Roger Golubski is a retired KCK police detective and captain. Records show he worked for the department for 35 years.
Former co-workers describe him in court documents as “powerful” and “untouchable” and say his tactics were well known.
His partner, Terry Zeigler would later become the Police Chief. Both are now retired.
Poor black women echo each other in separate statements accusing Golubski of sexual abuse and rape.
Zeigler claims to not be aware of any behavior which needed to be reported. A statement blasted by the Black community who believes it either proves incompetence or a coverup.
Many view Golubski as a thug with a badge who rans the streets and intentionally fixed cases.
Lamonte McIntyre
Allegations first publicly surfaced in the Lamonte McIntyre case. He was freed three years ago and his case became national news.
It was clearly sloppy police work- a double murder solved in 6 hours with no physical evidence.
McIntyre’s lawyers outlined a sinister revenge motive- McIntyre’s mother says she was one of Golubski’s victims but moved away. Golubski eventually placed McIntyre, his brother and a cousin all on the same police photo lineup. The initials “RG” are on the back of the photos.
McIntyre didn’t even know the victims. But he was convicted anyway.
The case hearing exposed terrible allegations against Golubski and the prosecutor, Terra Morehead.
The charges was dismissed before everything was heard in open court.
Promises were made to look into allegations of police corruption but despite pleas from the community it’s tough to see any accountability.
Women continue to step forward with terrible allegations of sexual abuse and rape.
Golubski recently was placed under oath in a civil case and refused to answer questions about his behavior and police tactics.
He invoked the 5th amendment more than 500 times, that’s the amendment which protects people from answering questions which incriminate themselves.
Pandora’s Box
Families accuse Golubski of a sinister pattern. They say he abused and preyed on powerless women and locked up innocent men, like Lamonte McIntyre when it suited him.
Rose’s brother John Calvin is in prison and swears he’s innocent.
The family blames KCK police corruption and Golubski for that conviction too.
KCTV5 previously covered this case when the gunman stepped forward and told our investigative team he acted alone and John Calvin was innocent.
“I think it’s a nightmare. I think they know if they dig up all the things they did wrong you will find he wasn’t the only corrupt detective or corrupt law enforcement. They don’t want to dig up everything they don’t want it to be uncovered. It’s not only him there are other people who don’t want it to be uncovered,” Eric Calvin said.
Eric Calvin recently met us at his sister’s grave. Rose has no headstone. The family lays flowers on the ground to remember her. Eric and family members have hope now that a federal investigation is underway into Rhonda Tribue’s murder. They want justice for Rhonda’s family. They believe it will also mean justice for their family.
“We want to see if he's the reason and he's the perpetrator of these crimes we want to see him brought to justice, just like anybody else. Just as much as he worked hard to put in innocent people away-we want the FBI to work just as hard to put him away for something that he did,” Eric Calvin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.