KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the weather warms up, weekend security in Westport is beefing up.
The new measures started last year, but this year brings changes that are meant to make lines shorter. This is particularly true at Mill Street and Westport Road, which was the busiest checkpoint last year.
There will be two more checkpoints along Mill Street and twice as many metal detectors.
The checkpoints started after the city agreed to privatize the streets in response to gun violence, which is especially a concern on late weekend nights when there’s more drinking and bigger crowds.
The process is a lot like at stadiums and concerts: Empty your pockets, open your purses, walk through a metal detector, and get wanded if it beeps. Like at those other places, a private firm is doing the screenings.
Police will be handling the perimeter where traffic is blocked.
The screenings go from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Security will also be checking IDs and only people 21 or older will be allowed during those hours.
“Westport has taken the initiative to make sure that they are providing a safe atmosphere down in the entertainment district to all of their guests,” said Capt. Tim Hernandez with the Kansas City Police Department. “They’re trying to create an environment where everyone is welcome, but at the same time they want to be sure everyone is safe.”
Westport’s business group said the additions will make the process four times faster.
For a complete list of what’s banned, click here.
