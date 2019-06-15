Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - One person was shot in Westport early Saturday morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., off-duty officers responded to a shooting that had occurred near the parking garage in the 4000 block of Mill St.
When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old black male with gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.
The suspect vehicle was stopped in KCK after a vehicle pursuit.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
