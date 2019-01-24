JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas, man has pleaded guilty to six assaults and other felony counts in connection with a September 2016 shooting that injured multiple people in Westport.
Kelvin Clark, 31, pleaded guilty to six first-degree assault charges and six armed criminal action charges.
Clark will be sentenced at a future date.
According to court records, police in the Westport area of Kansas City heard several gunshots shortly after 3:20 a.m. on a Sunday.
When they arrived at the scene, they found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
A victim told them he observed some "guys who gave him weird vibes." Then, a black vehicle struck him when he was in the parking lot for 560 Westport Road, knocking him to the ground.
He then got up, ran, heard shots being fired, and was hit in the thigh by gunfire.
Video from an area business showed the black car knocking into the victim, then two people got out of the vehicle and fired toward the victim and in the direction of a crowd.
A license plate number for the suspected vehicle was obtained.
A witness in the area said that, a short time after he heard gunshots, he saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. That vehicle was quickly involved in an accident.
The witness went to render aid and two men got out of the vehicle and ran, one of whom dropped a gun.
Officers then arrived at the scene and took Clark into custody.
