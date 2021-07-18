KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A small group of individuals have set up tents in Penn Valley Park after the city cleared the homeless encampment in Westport.
They say city crews brought them to Penn Valley Park by bus earlier on Sunday.
City officials say the move was made for safety.
"We’re asking them to voluntarily move out of the right away because it’s dangerous to be out here," said Michael Shaw, Director of Public Works. "There are a lot of traffic accidents in this area. So for safety reasons and having a lot of trash and litter in the right of way, we’re just asking people to be mindful of the city right away."
Some of the homeless individuals set up tents following the end fo a temporary solution that allowed 500 people to stay in hotel rooms for 90 days.
Ashlea Handy, who has been housless for two years, said she didn't get any long term help.
"We figured we’d get there and we would all get some there in life," she said. "But as soon as we get to the hotels, they only help certain people. There’s people they didn’t help. Like me. They told me I had to get an ID on my own."
