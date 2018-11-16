KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes is getting more ketchup.
Westport Flea Market says they take offense to a Pittsburgh company, like Hienz, dictating when Mahomes can receive free ketchup.
Starting Friday, Mahomes will eat free for life at Westport Flea Market.
The restaurant says Mahomes can have unlimited ketchup.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 24 touchdowns shy of receiving what possibly could be a gift of a lifetime.
The offer comes after Heinz offered Mahomes free ketchup for life after he scored 57 touchdowns.
Mahomes is 24 touchdowns shy of that goal.
The Kansas City ketchup obsession started after ESPN held a showcase piece on Mahomes that emphasized his love of ketchup on steak.
