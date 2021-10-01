Changes to the way people enter Westport will be enforced beginning Friday night

It's Friday night, and many people will be headed out to bars and restaurants in Westport, and tonight for the first time they'll encounter new rules on entering the area and parking their cars. (KCTV5)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Westport's enhanced security screening program has ended for the year after their security company struggled to hire enough screeners.

According to a press release, Chesley Brown International was not able to hire enough screeners to continue to preform security checks at Westport. The entertainment district says they will continue the program in the spring. 

The district will continue the pedestrian-only zone from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. 

The district encourages anyone interested in applying for a security position with the company to go to chesleybrown.com to be part of the screening program in the spring. 

