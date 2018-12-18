KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Westport’s skyline will look a lot different in the coming years and so will some of the restaurants.
McCoy’s will close after more than two decades in business. Its neighbor, Sailor Jack’s, also closed suddenly.
“It’s sad because they’ve been here a while,” said Laura Norris, Ragazza Owner.
After 21 years in business and what many call a staple in a historic part of KC…
“They are part of the charter of the community,” voiced Norris.
McCoy’s will close its doors just before Christmas day. What’s next for the space is still a mystery and topic of conversation.
“I don’t know if retail will be successful here or not,” explained Norris.
Laura Norris, who owns Ragazza, says she and a lot of people were saddened. It’s the small Italian restaurant that fled the district during the Westport boom to a new location on the corner of 43rd and Main.
Norris rented the spot for 5 years and knew it was time to leave while other businesses were moving in.
“When rents go up, it becomes harder for people like me to stay there,” expressed Norris.
She says there were many contributing factors including the new construction. And she says as soon as crews started digging in, her sales went down.
“We all wanted some residential. We all wanted some density there, but we didn’t want it quite that big,” said Norris.
This project will add more than 200 live in units and there are plans on the table for more residential buildings nearby.
Norris warns it’s important to preserve some of the historic buildings and culture. At the same time, she says greed this holiday season may be getting in the way.
“Because everybody wants to have that mixed-use development, but they also want to price you out of it,” voiced Norris.
KCTV5 reached out to McCoy’s and we have not heard back.
Along with also reaching out to the Westport regional business league to ask about recent development there, they did not return our call.
