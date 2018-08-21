Westport bartender says security guard ordered 'Trayvon Martini'

A Westport bartender says in all of years years of serving drinks, he's never been offended like this.
He says someone asked for a cocktail called the "Trayvon Martini" - and he says it only got more racist from there.
Over the weekend, Alobar Bandaloop was working at Buzzard Beach. After a startling, uncomfortable and racist encounter with a customer, he went online.
He told his Facebook followers about a man who ordered a "Travon Martini." The man says it has one shot of Vodka and watermelon juice because "it only takes one shot to take him down."
The man who ordered the drink is Mike Dargy Jr. At the time, he was working for Chelsea Brown International doing security around Westport.
In a statement to KCTV5, Chelsea Brown said it terminated employment with the man.
Full statement: Chesley Brown International, an Atlanta based security services firm, was made aware of allegations surrounding the alleged racist remarks made by an off-duty public safety officer to a bartender in the Westport community. Once this information was brought to our attention we opened an internal investigation which led to his suspension and the removal of the employee from the property. While the investigation continues and remains active the officer’s employment with Chesley Brown has ended.
Chesley Brown International has NO tolerance for hate, bigotry or prejudice. The company embraces diversity and inclusion as one of its core values. In April of 2018, our entire Westport Public Safety Team underwent cultural sensitivity training. We plan to reevaluate and refine the training program then reeducate our officers throughout our entire organization. This will better ensure complete understanding and the seriousness of these types of behaviors.
We value the community of Westport and are extremely thankful that this was brought to our attention. We want to make it clear that these types of actions in no way represent the principles of Chesley Brown International. We hope that our quick response to this situation shows our commitment to The Westport Community. KCTV5 learned Dargy worked for the Olathe Police Department less than a year. His employment ended in 2016, but a reason for his departure was not released.
