WESTON, MO (KCTV) -- Some communities are still underwater after historic flooding from the Missouri River.
Business owners in downtown Weston are hopeful they will be able to rebuild after water levels rose to unexpected heights.
In a small town of about 1,600 people, some guests really feel at home.
At least three times a week, Griff Benjamin visits Weston Tobacco.
He enjoys the cigars, the conversations and the atmosphere, but he’s been forced to puff elsewhere.
“With stuff like this you just makeshift and smoke where you can,” said Benjamin.
Weston City Hall was evacuated due to the rising Missouri River which reached 31.5 feet in some areas. It’s now a waiting game at the Tobacco shop.
“Right now, it has about 4.5 feet of water in it,” said Zep Hopper, who is the owner of Weston Tobacco.
Business owners in downtown Weston knew the floodwaters would arrive but the intensity caught them off guard.
“We definitely didn’t expect it to be as bad as it turned out to be,” said Hopper.
He moved inventory to higher ground to continue business. He also was able to save irreplaceable values in his sunken shop.
“We have a lot of military memorabilia. We send a lot of cigars overseas and guys have sent us stuff back in appreciation. And that’s stuff you can’t replace. We were luckily to be able to get in there last minute and get it removed,” said Hooper.
The historic port community has seen flooding like this before. Berg Heskin remembers the Great Midwest Flood of 1993.
“We were stuck basically in town and just living here,” said Heskin.
The water has started to recede and stores plan to reopen. For now, Benjamin and his buddies found a new venue to bond.
“We are flooding right now but it don’t stop nothing (SIC),” said Benjamin.
