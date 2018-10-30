WELLSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- Two years after a local mother lost her son in a house fire, she has found a way to help others that has also helped her to heal.
Brex’s Buddy is a little muslin doll with a "BB" on his superhero T-shirt and cape. The boy and girl dolls are being given to firefighters and EMTs to hand out to kids who’ve been in fires to help make them feel safe again.
Leighann Morris knows what kids like that are dealing with. Her 5-year-old, Kiptynn, was three years old when Morris pulled her from their burning home in Wellsville, KS. Kiptynn’s brother, Brex, did not survive.
“She was scared of firemen for about eight months after everything that happened. And I think [it would be good] if they can use a buddy to approach the child and use it as a tool,” Morris said.
The outfit on the Brex Buddies pays tribute to the 6-year-old’s love for superheroes.
His namesake doll is an addition to 30-plus condition-specific dolls to give kids facing medical problems someone to connect with and learn from.
“The kids feel that if their buddy can do it then they can do it as well,” said Marty Postlethwait, Shadow Buddies Foundation co-founder.
The Brex Buddy comes with a doll-sized blanket and a roll of bandaging, so kids can care for their buddy just like someone is caring for them or their loved one.
“It’s been very healing coming up here and volunteering and picking out fabric with Marty,” proclaims Morris.
To learn more about Brex Buddies or the foundation head to the Shadow Buddies website.
