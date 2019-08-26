KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A violent weekend in Kansas City spills into the work week as police investigate their fifth homicide in two days.
This brings Kansas City's latest homicide total to 97. At this time last year, the city recorded 88 homicides.
With the KCMO homicides over the wknd, by my count, that brings us to 97 on the year, exactly on pace with 2017 when there were a near-record 151 homicides. The record was 153 in 1993, according to police records. Over the weekend, 2 at P&L, 2 at Brush Creek, 1 at 31st/Kensington— Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) August 26, 2019
Authorities say two men were killed in a shooting in the parking lot of Kansas City community center. Police say gunfire erupted about 6:30 p.m. Sunday after the Brush Creek Community Center closed for the night. One victim died at the scene and another at a hospital.
Police identified the men as 28-year-old Cortez Seals and 29-year-old Marcus Neal.
Two other men were killed in a drive-by shooting near the Power and Light District about 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators that a vehicle pulled up alongside a group of people and opened fire. Police said it doesn't appear that the shooting was random.
Police identified the victims as 22-year-old Leovardo Moreno Jr. and 28-year-old Austin Quijas. They were cousins.
On Monday, officers were called just after 2:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue on a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead that had been shot in front of a home there.
While officers were officers in route, they received a report of a vehicle that crashed in front of a fire station at 31st Street and Indiana Avenue. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man that had also been shot. He was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.
Police said it is not known exactly at this time how the two victims are related, but it’s believed the victim in the vehicle may have been shot on Kensington. There is no suspect information at this time.
If anyone saw anything or has any information they are asked to call TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043. There is a $25,000 reward for information in all these cases.
