KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The recent cave fire at Interstate Underground comes as no surprise to a whistleblower who warned of illegal dumping and open burns right on top of that cave.
KCTV5’s investigative unit has learned the problem was well documented and reported.
In fact, on the day of the fire the newsroom was sent pictures around noon of new piles of trash and warned another illegal open burns could soon take place.
By 5 p.m., the cave was on fire and 55 firefighters with the Kansas City Fire Department were fighting a fire and pulling eight people to safety.
The pictures show piles of mattresses and stacks of wood. To reach the area where the piles were located, a person would have to access a dirt road and wind their way up to the land on top of the cave.
Tenants are being told the problem is homeless people in the area. They don’t buy that because it’s not tents and personal belongings. It’s giant piles of trash
KCTV5 tried unsuccessfully to reach the owner of the caves. Those messages were not returned. KCTV5 news crews also tried to reach owners or managers directly at the caves and were told to leave the property.
It’s unclear what started the cave fire - it’s under investigation. But the original whistleblower and others privately tell KCTV5 they suspect it’s the illegal open burns they have been complaining about but nothing was done.
A previous fire slowly burned for weeks. Video of that fire showed white smoke slowly rising from what was once a giant pile of trash, and that open burn was still smoking on the Friday before the fire.
New pictures show where the cave blew new vents in the same area as the open burns on top of the cave. Both the fire and open burns are about a quarter of a mile in.
KCTV5 has confirmed the problem was reported to the Department of Missouri Natural Resources which bounced the complaint to two different city agencies.
The city confirms they had the complaints at the time of Saturday’s fire.
The whistleblower says the problem was also addressed directly with the KCFD about a month before the fire.
