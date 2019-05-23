ELDON, MO (KCTV) – Eldon residents did not know just how the damage was until the sun came up on Thursday morning.
Everyone survived. If you look around the town, you’ll see why everyone’s scratching their heads as to how that’s possible.
For blocks and blocks, it looks the same. There are roofs in yards and yards are full of branches and two-by-fours from who knows how far away.
The wind was strong enough to peel back a brick wall. It wrapped metal like it was tin foil around power poles.
Eldon is a town with just under 5,000 people and just about everybody is either cleaning up terrible damage from last night’s storm or helping a friend or neighbor clean up.
The power is still out for a good part of the town and it likely won't be back on soon. The damage is widespread. Power lines came down and cars were flipped. Buildings look like there was an explosion.
Every family KCTV5 News spoke to said this is not going to be easy to recover from, especially when the people who are usually there to help, like the neighbors, are hurting just as bad.
However, everyone is also very aware and grateful that they get the chance to come back from this. They know this storm could’ve taken their lives.
A father who lives inside an apartment building said that, had he acted just a few seconds later, his family wouldn't be here today.
“Thinking that I was that close to possibly losing one or more of my kids,” said Matt Brisbin, “All I could do was hug them when we got to safety.”
He and his 15-year-old daughter, Amya, are still trying to understand what happened and how they are alive today.
“The trees started moving, heard a loud roar,” he said. “Woke all the kids up, threw them in the bathroom. They got down in the tub. Probably 20 to 30 seconds later, it hit just as I was pushing the bathroom door.”
“The ceilings collapsed in the bedrooms and it was just incredibly crazy,” he said.
“It’s so surreal,” he said. “I don’t even know what I feel.”
“I know everything happened in like two minutes, but it also felt like a million years,” he said.
Less than 24 hours later, they know what comes next -- whatever that is -- will be a struggle, but anything seems possible after surviving last night.
“It feels like, I don't know, all of our stuff is just gone,” his daughter said. “We barely made it out."
"Our kids are fine," he said. "My fiancée is fine. My kids are fine. We’re just… we can replace things. That’s all I know.”
Some neighbors rode out the storm in their basements or bathtubs.
A woman named Becky was stunned to see what fell on her home.
“I was in the basement with candles lit,” she said. “I had a radio. Storm sirens went… seemed like they went forever. Probably was half an hour or more, seemed to me anyway. It could’ve been five minutes.”
“We’re just, ‘Oh my Lord,’ and then we saw other stuff in town,” she said. “I’m lucky. I’ve got damage but it can be fixed. Nobody’s hurt. So, I’m ok.”
