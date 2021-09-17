KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- BBQ is back in a big way with the return of the 41st American Royal World Series.
After last year’s 2020 American Royal was cancelled, the crowd here Friday was ready to be back in Kansas City barbequing together again.
Bullhorn BBQ of Cypress, Texas and Blue Hat Crane of KCK are teaming up for their fifth year of competing together. The are defending the title of American Royal Team Party of the Year
"2018 and 2019 and of course we didn’t have in 2020 because of COVID," said Rob Arocha of Bullhorn BBQ. "We are back to back grand champion party of the year. We are here to defend the title yes ma’am yes ma’am."
Local BBQ pitmasters and pitmasters from around the country are barbequing for good causes.
The event is the American Royal's largest fundraiser to help raise funds to support youth and education in agriculture.
BBQ pros also supported Operation BBQ Relief. The non-profit has served more than eight million meals to first responders and communities affected by natural disasters.
Awards ceremonies will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
Single day entry tickets range from $9-$25 you can buy them online or at the event.
