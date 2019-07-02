LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- People across the metro will be hitting the water this fourth of July holiday, but thanks to all of the flooding, there are some issues you need to be aware of.
There is no doubt area lakes, like at Shawnee Mission Park, will be packed this week, and while the lake at Shawnee Mission Park is safe, there a few across the state of Kansas you definitely need to steer clear of.
Heading to the lake on a long holiday weekend is the American way, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning people of potentially harmful algal blooms. It’s when algae rapidly accumulates in the water leaving behind a colorful film.
In fact, KCTV5 News could see it in eleven big lakes in Kansas City, Kansas, the only metro lake to have a warning on it. The problem with these blooms? They can make you sick.
“They can have symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, they can also have a skin irritation, headache,” Dr Dana Hawkinson, University of Kansas Health System, said.
There are several lakes and ponds across the state of Kansas that The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has placed under watch or warning. With watches, signs are posted, and swimming, wading and skiing are discouraged.
Fishing is safe but you should clean it well and only eat the fillet portion. Under a warning all bets are off. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said contact with water, including fishing and boating, should be avoided. In extreme conditions, lakes could be closed completely.
“I don’t think there’s any rhyme or reason to these algae blooms, they just occur when they want when conditions are right. And that’s what can cause the problems and the issues of people getting sick,” Hawkinson said.
