KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Operation Breakthrough is a life-saver for parents in the metro who are living in poverty, but the facility itself was what needed saving Wednesday.
A water heater caught on fire which set off the sprinklers and made a big mess, though the group was still able to open.
The damage was minor, but it had a significant impact on operations Wednesday.
More than 700 children, many living in poverty, call Operation Breakthrough their home away from home.
“There’s a lot of families who count on us every day,” Mary Esselman, CEO of Operation Breakthrough, explained. “Those of us who were here were super worried."
After the fire broke out around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Esselman rushed to the scene.
“It was burning up inside the water heater,” she continued, “then the water started and that started flowing!”
Around 10 classrooms and hallways flooded with water, causing a disappointment for more than half of the children and families serviced by the group, which was already stretched thin.
“All I could think of is we’ve had all these families off for the holidays and they’re ready to go to work this morning and what if we can’t be there for them,” Esselman said.
Despite the bad news, she believes the only reasons Operation Breakthrough could take care of Kansas City’s most vulnerable are first responders and staff members.
Crews have spent more than 12 hours working to get the family center ready to open back up Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.