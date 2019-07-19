HOLT COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- For the first time since March, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman was able to drive into Big Lake to speak with homeowners who have been surrounded by destructive floodwater for months.
Extensive and prolonged flooding that once covered closed roads has finally gone down.
On Friday, FEMA opened a disaster recovery center in Holt County.
One example of just how powerful the floodwater has been is a boat and a dock that are no longer sitting on Big Lake. Floodwater pushed it and now it’s stuck in the middle of a farm field.
Photos show just a small glimpse of the overwhelming devastation caused by flooding in northern Missouri this year. Homes, businesses, and highways were destroyed.
It was also too much for wildlife. Deer were stranded on a tiny island of dry land. A raccoon climbed a power pole trying to survive. The damage was widespread.
“A lot of people lost everything they had,” said Tom Bullock, Holt County Presiding Commissioner. “Those are the people I feel for.”
“Just a week and a half ago, we couldn’t have stood here,” Bullock said on Friday. “The water was still right here. Water has just went down just last week.”
His front yard now has an estimated 22-foot deep hole due to saturation and strong currents from flooding.
Just down the road, floodwater created a bridge to nowhere. The swirling water washed out both sides of the bridge and made it impassable, closing one major route to Big Lake.
“All the power poles washed out around here so we have no power,” Bullock said. “There has been some houses that have had water in them since March 15. That’s incredible. Terrible.”
Driving through Big Lake you will find RVs and boats shifted, tipped, and stranded in farm fields. You’ll see home after home with the lower levels empty and opened up to keep air flowing to hopefully prevent mold.
“It is kind of a ghost town, except on weekends,” Bullock said. “Now people will start coming in because they can get to their places.”
Many are anxiously waiting to see if they will qualify for individual assistance from FEMA. The disaster recovery center in Holt County opened on Friday and will be open daily.
Rebuilding and repairing will take time, including efforts to fix a stretch of 159 Highway. Right now, the road resembles an asphalt jigsaw puzzle from the highway crumbling and washing away. It’s just another example of the damage left behind by the floods of 2019.
The Holt County disaster recovery center is located in the Mound City High School
Multipurpose Room at 708 Nebraska St. The center is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).
In Holt County, FEMA has paid $5.1 million in flood insurance claims. As of July 18 in Holt County, 71 households been approved for FEMA Individual Assistance grants. A total of about $214,000 in grants have been provided directly to those households for temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs, and other needs not covered by insurance.
