KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- This week's football game between the Washington Wildcats and Harmon Hawks has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Kansas City, KS., Public School District was notified of a positive test on Thursday.
They are going through protocol.
The decision was made to "ensure the health and safety of the other student athletes," the district said in an email.
