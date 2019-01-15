KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Frigid cold moving in for the weekend could make things unpleasant, even dangerous for those in the stands at Sunday’s Chiefs championship game.
Tuesday, at Mickey’s Military Surplus in Kansas City, Kansas, KCTV5 found customers shopping for the game, and bib overalls were a hot commodity.
“I sold four pairs of bibs between the time you got in here and me walking up there, all for the Chiefs game. And that was in 5 minutes. People are wanting bibs. They just want to be warm. It’s gonna be crazy cold,” Matt Sutton with Mickey’s Surplus said.
“The wind just comes right up in there. I’m right where the tunnel is where the Chiefs players come out,” Elizabeth Mellott, Arrowhead Employee, said.
“Our booths, we have heaters but that’s not going to help on Sunday,” Mellott voiced.
A mask isn’t essential, you can wrap a scarf around your cheeks and nose. But if you want to splurge, you could spend a good chunk of change.
One mask comes down for when you want to have your drink, back up to stay warm, back down for another sip, and it’s magnetic.
“We’ve got this whole aisle full of wool socks,” Sutton explained.
The first must-have is wool socks, which range from $5 to $20.
“The gloves are all down here,” Sutton said.
Mittens will keep you warmer than gloves.
“These are wool, and the tops do flip down so that you can grip,” Sutton stated.
Your hat should also be either wool or insulated.
“The wool hats I think are the best. They keep the moisture off your head. They dry faster,” Sutton told KCTV5.
Lastly, base layers.
“There’s merino wool and the thicker polyester fleece,” Sutton explained. “One thing you want to stay away from is cotton because cotton really holds moisture.”
KCTV5 worked up a cart of those five essentials at Cabela’s for a total of $88.93
The register total at Mickey’s was $86.15, about the same.
The red coat and bibs are tempting, but that ups the price to more than double.
And those top layers don’t need to be thick hunting gear.
An experienced hunter says a trip to a thrift shop can score you multiple, thinner top layers on the cheap, if you don’t mind used.
Just be sure to check tags and just can’t say it enough, avoid cotton.
