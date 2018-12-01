OAKLAND, CA (KCTV) -- Kareem Hunt is gone after a frenzied Friday, which means Spencer Ware is stepping back into the starting lineup.
Ware’s opportunities this year have been limited, but there’s no doubt he’s made the most of them.
In 2018:
Rushing: 22 carries for 124 yds
Avg: 5.8 yds per attempt
Receiving: 14 catches, 165 yds
Avg: 11.8 yds per catch
In 2016:
Rushing: 921 yds
Avg: 4.3 yds per attempt
Receiving: 33 catches, 447 yards
Avg: 13.5 yds per catch
Ware was picked up by the Chiefs in 2014 and now has a chance to be a big part of this dynamic offense as they enter the final stretch of their season and the postseason.
The coaching staff also has a lot of confidence in their other two tailbacks, Damien and Darryl Williams.
The best thing for the team is if Ware could have a huge game on Sunday afternoon against the Raiders.
