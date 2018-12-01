Chiefs Browns Football

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland.

 (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

OAKLAND, CA (KCTV) -- Kareem Hunt is gone after a frenzied Friday, which means Spencer Ware is stepping back into the starting lineup.

Ware’s opportunities this year have been limited, but there’s no doubt he’s made the most of them.

In 2018:

Rushing: 22 carries for 124 yds

Avg: 5.8 yds per attempt

Receiving: 14 catches, 165 yds

Avg: 11.8 yds per catch

In 2016:

Rushing: 921 yds

Avg: 4.3 yds per attempt

Receiving: 33 catches, 447 yards

Avg: 13.5 yds per catch

Ware was picked up by the Chiefs in 2014 and now has a chance to be a big part of this dynamic offense as they enter the final stretch of their season and the postseason.

The coaching staff also has a lot of confidence in their other two tailbacks, Damien and Darryl Williams.

The best thing for the team is if Ware could have a huge game on Sunday afternoon against the Raiders.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Sports Anchor/Reporter

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.