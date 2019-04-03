KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Terry Higginbotham is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.
Her original sex offense occurred during 2001 in Kansas City, Kansas, and involved the attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a 14-year-old boy.
Her last known address was in Lenexa, but her current location is unknown.
She is currently a registered sex offender in Johnson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.