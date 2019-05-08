KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Montoryon Harris is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for adult enticement of a child for indecent purposes.
The offense happened earlier this year in Kansas City and involved a child less than 16 years of age.
His last known address was near 70th Street and Redwood Drive in Kansas City, Kansas, but his current location is unknown.
He is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.
Harris has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
His is also wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for felony DUI.
