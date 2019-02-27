KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jerome Peterson is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
His original sex offense happened in 2007 in Jackson County and involved the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman.
His last known address was near 16th and Cherry streets in Kansas City, MO, but his current location is unknown.
Peterson is currently wanted on a Jackson County probation violation for electronic monitoring violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.