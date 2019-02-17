CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A wanted Illinois man was arrested in Clay County after a pursuit.
The Missouri Highway Patrol advised the Clinton County Deputies of a pursuit on Interstate 35 of a homicide suspect Saturday night.
Deputies had to use spikes in order to reduce the speed of Abdon Ochoa-Villaneda who was travelling 125 mph.
Ochoa-Villaneda then wrecked the vehicle and started to flee on foot. Police took the suspect into custody after a brief standoff.
Police say that Ochoa-Villaneda had warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a $5 million bond out of Winnebago County, Illinois.
