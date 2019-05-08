INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A wanted fugitive trying to drive into the Lake City Ammunition Plant on Wednesday morning was subdued by security following an altercation at the facility's entrance, a plant official says.
The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. and is being investigated by the Independence Police Department.
A vehicle tried to gain entry to the plant, leading to an altercation at the facility's front gate, said Whitney Watson, a spokesman for Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, which works out of the plant.
Watson said no plant employees or security were injured during the incident. They are not releasing the injury status of the person who was in the vehicle. Watson described the man as a "wanted fugitive," but would not release further information or the name of the man.
Independence police has not yet commented on the incident.
Lake City is a heavily-guarded 4,000-acre facility that manufactures small arms for the United States government.
