FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A wanted fugitive is now wanted by the FBI out of Jackson County.
32-year-old Kyle J. Summers, has an active warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri for Unlawful Use of a Weapon and the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
He described as 5’8” tall and 160 pounds.
Summers is believed to be driving a silver 2001 Toyota Avalon with a Missouri license plate FN8-V2T with a broken windshield and stickers on the back.
He is actively evading arrest and is considered armed and dangerous.
If you know the whereabouts of Summers, please contact the Tips hotline at 816 474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.