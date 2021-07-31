KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One of Walt Disney's first studios in Kansas City was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
The historic Laugh-O-gram Studio was struck by a vehicle, according to the nonprofit group Thank You Walt Disney.
The studio, located on the 1100 block of E. 31st Street in Kansas City, has been undergoing renovation. Several animated cartoons were produced in the building and Walt Disney eventually moved into the building.
It was the location where Disney got his inspiration to create the character Mickey Mouse.
"he chairman of the board restoring this building says there aren’t any structural issues right now.
The construction crew has reinforced the beams and secured the bricks at the top of the building.
The nonprofit Thank You Walt Disney is organizing the restoration of the buiilding. Their capital campaign, which kicks off in about a month, is hoping to restore this building to its original purpose inspiration.
“This building is a place where kids who are around 31st and Troost can go into a building and understand the Walt Disney’s of the world come from 31st and Troost," said Butch Rigby, the Chairman of the Thank You Walt Disney Board.
Police say the accident was reported around 4 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been found yet.
A non-injury hit and run accident report was filed with police.
