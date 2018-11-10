KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local Walmart has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
The store is located in the 8500 block of N. Boardwalk Ave.
Police said the store received the threat at just after 6 p.m.
The police said they have officers at the scene and that they have ordered a bomb dog.
They said management at the store made the decision to evacuate the building.
No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.