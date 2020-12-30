KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KMOV) -- Walmart on Wednesday said a tweet directed to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was made on mistake by one of the company's social media workers.
Hawley announced Wednesday that he would object Congress certifying the presidential election results on Jan. 6.
His announcement drew responses from people from both sides of the aisle and one unexpected one.
Around 11 a.m., Hawley shared his remarks on his decision to object on Twitter. Nearly 30 minutes later, Walmart tweeted “ Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser”.
The tweet has now been deleted but the senator responded back to the corporation with a screenshot of the exchange.
Walmart later apologized for the tweet:
"The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position."
