KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you drive anywhere near the Nelson Atkins Museum, you know a portion of Rockhill Road is closed right now, but do you know why? It’s because a work of art is in the road.
The Walking Wall Exhibit has captured the imagination of art lovers around the world and a lot of those art lovers are heading outside the Nelson Atkins Museum to see the work for themselves.
“I’m excited to see where it’s going to go,” Dani Davis, who lives nearby, said.
Davis isn’t the only one wondering where this wall will take her, she’s just one out of hundreds of enthusiasts who are taking it all in.
The Walking Wall is the creation of British artist Andy Goldsworthy. He started the exhibit a couple of months ago stacking stones near the museum, art lovers watching as he and his crew create their vision.
Phase two is where the artist removes the stones from the end of the first phase and moves it to the front of the new one, hence the ‘Walking’ Wall. The display now dipping onto Rockhill Road where it’ll eventually cross the street. A portion of it will be inside the Bloch Building, the rest will extend into the Sculpture Garden.
Davis walks her pup every day in the area, welcoming the site as it winds through her neighborhood.
“I love it. I think that being in Kansas City and having something like this is incredible. I’m just so happy that we do things like this because I know we are a lot smaller than Chicago or New York, but we do have a lot to offer here in Kansas City, so I love it,” Davis said.
Jon Mulligan lives in California and planned his trip to Kansas City to coincide with the wall.
“It’s been almost like a weird dream I didn’t think it would come true now I’m here seeing this,” Mulligan said.
“It’s just super impressive to see what this is going to end up looking like and now it’s crossing the road the whole thing is just is really fun really interactive and so good for Kansas City,” Michelle Clark, an art lover, said.
As for the traffic? A couple of blocks off Rockhill will be closed for the next few weeks, but we couldn’t find anyone complaining, if anything they were comparing.
“No, you know what? It’s a month, the potholes were three or four months. You know, you get around it,” Davis said.
The installation of the wall will be complete in November and the portion that’s left in the Sculpture Garden and Bloch Building will be there permanently.
