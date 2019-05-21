KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Despite all the rainfall, there is some sunshine in one Waldo neighborhood Tuesday night.
Neighbors along 83rd and Jarboe have been dealing with sewage backing up into several homes for more than a decade.
Kevin Hunter has lived in his neighborhood since 1991. The occasional issue with rainwater isn’t new to him.
“Through the flood of ’93, we didn’t have a drop of water in our basement and our backyard was like a huge river then the sewers handled that something changed somewhere along the line,” Hunter said.
And that change left he and several of his neighbors with sewage in their basements.
KCTV5 News has been showing you stories of the family next-door. The Thomas family has dealt with not only the sewage, but the drain flies that were left behind.
They were swarming every area of their house at one point. A Disgusting mess that no matter how hard they tried or how much they pleaded, it wasn’t getting fixed, until now.
Crews showed up at the end of last week saying they wanted to try something before the next rainfall.
“Put a pipe between two different sewers for us and it seems to have worked, we didn’t get any water last night and it’s a blessing,” Hunter said.
In fact, no one along the street woke up with sewage in their basement, something most of them went to bed last night worried they would wake up to if they slept at all.
Hunter was skeptical, but Tuesday is hopeful there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
“The city told us we’re not sure if this is that and I’ll fix all but looks like it might be, but we’ll see after the rain this morning. I’m pretty confident they got it,” Hunter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.