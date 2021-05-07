KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s called the Gregory Streetscape project and it’s supposed to revitalize Gregory Boulevard in Waldo, from Wornall to Oak Street.
“This monitor here shows the basic intersection that we have up in this camera right here,” says Mark Trokey the owner of Mark Trokey’s Automotive Service.
In the past five years, Trokey has seen 20 to 30 crashes at the intersection of Oak and Gregory Boulevard on his screen.
“What makes this intersection really dangerous is because of the way the terrain is and the inability for the drivers to see the lights that are here,” says Trokey.
Lights that are positioned off to the sides and a lack of an overhead light for those traveling West.
This area is part of a future Gregory Streetscape Project. Renderings on the city website show some lights on the boulevard ‘s intersections being replaced with four-way stop signs, including at Oak and Gregory.
“Oh, my goodness have mercy on us, if they would do that, we better have an EMT sitting on the corner,” says Trokey.
Mark isn’t the only one concerned. Some of the schools nearby that have kids that walk home are now trying to find ways to alert parents about the potential change.
This is a major access way to Highway 71, and businesses line the portion of the boulevard, including Kevin Ryan’s restaurant Governor Stumpy’s.
Planning for the project has been in the works for years, but Ryan only recently learned about it when a city official stopped by.
“He was very honest with us and said they don’t have the money to upgrade these lights to get them where they need to be. They figure just by putting a stop gap as a four-way stop is going to solve the issue and I think it’s only going to create more,” says Ryan.
We reached out to the city regarding the project and were told the project manager was unavailable today.
Based on the website the project is supposed to increase pedestrian and bike safety, reduce traffic speeds, and provide alternative forms of transportation.
“Yeah, in some areas, we need to do those kind of things but this is not the area this is not the area to do it,” says Trokey.
One of the other concerns is bike lanes eliminating parking for businesses.
Based on the city site the construction is supposed to start this summer.
