KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You'll notice a lot of changes when you visit your polling place to vote today.
Because of guidelines on social distancing, there will be fewer voting locations. Larger polling places that can accommodate distancing, such as those with a gym, will help take on those voters whose regular voting locations aren't open.
In Johnson County, where there are 167 voting locations, each polling place will have masks and hand sanitizer available to voters. The county also said all its 800 poll workers will be wearing personal protective equipment.
Voters will also see single-use pencils for paper ballots, and styluses for touchscreen equipment.
Lines may appear longer because each person will be asked to stay six feet apart from others, but many voters have already mailed in their ballots. Johnson County election officials said they have already received 70,000 advance votes.
Those Kansas ballots can still be mailed in today, but the same rules do not apply in Missouri, where they must be *received* by Election Day.
The Kansas City Board of Elections said they expect about a 25 percent voter turnout today, with about 5,000 voters sending in their ballot prior to Election Day.
"This election just seems like there is one obstacle after another we are dealing with," said Shawn Kieffer, director of elections for the Kansas City Election Board. "The latest is dealing with people who are actually dealing with the COVID virus and trying to find a way to vote."
